Granard man who threatened to rub his penis in garda's face 'deserves a prison sentence', says Judge

A man who threatened to get a garda to carry out a sex act on him has been told by Judge Seamus Hughes that his actions deserve a prison sentence.

Jason Flynn, 33 Beechwood Park, Granard, was highly intoxicated when Gardaí came across him at approximately 2am on July 4, 2020 in Beechwood Park, Granard.

“He was in a doorway, intoxicated, and started shouting abuse at gardaí, telling them to ‘f off’,” Sgt Paddy McGirl, prosecuting, told the court at last week’s sitting of Granard District Court.

“He followed gardaí out of the house and continued to shout at them. He told one of the gardaí that he’d rub his penis on his face and carry out a sex act on the garda’s mother.

“He also said he’d get the garda to carry out a sex act on him,” said Sgt McGirl, adding that Mr Flynn had seven previous convictions, two of which were for public order.

Defending solicitor, Bríd Mimnagh said that her client was entering a guilty plea to the charges.

“He apologises for his outrageous comments. He was totally drunk,” she told the court.

“He’s on a short rein from the Circuit Court at the moment, for a serious domestic assault.”

“He was in a housing estate, roaring, shouting and abusive to gardaí,” said a shocked Judge Hughes.

Ms Mimnagh explained that her client was pleading guilty and suggested that he pay a sum of €500 by December 18.

“This deserves a prison sentence but I’ll settle for €500 compensation and thereafter a fine,” said Judge Hughes.

“But don’t come in here with €495 that day. I want €500,” he warned.