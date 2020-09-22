Up to 100 Longford houses set for retrofit boost

Almost 100 houses in Longford are set for a major retrofit and energy efficiency project thanks to two schemes announced this week.

Deputy Joe Flaherty TD has welcomed the schemes which will see €4.4m spent on retrofitting the houses across county Longford in one of the most significant energy efficiency projects in the county. Minister Eamon Ryan announced €1,178,537 to retrofit up to thirty houses in county Longford (largely Cluid owned properties).

The grant scheme will be administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

Meanwhile in the first significant spend from the Just Transition Fund, the cabinet yesterday gave approval for a €3.33m allocation for Longford County Council, which will enable the Council to retrofit up to seventy houses across the county.

Deputy Flaherty paid tribute to the Longford County Council team, who once again made a first class submission for funding.

“Tenants in many of the older local authority houses have been beset by badly heated and insulated properties,” he said.

“This is the first real and meaningful attempt to address this. Residents will benefit from warmer and healthier buildings, lower energy bills, and reduced harmful CO2 emissions.

“The projects will also deliver significant employment benefits locally and nationally.”

Works are expected to commence in Longford next month as part of the Just Transition initiative.

“The focus of the retrofit programme is quite rightly beginning here in Longford where fossil fuel use is highest, and where communities will be negatively impacted by the closure of the peat-fired power station in Lanesboro,” said Deputy Flaherty.

It is expected that works to each dwelling will take approximately three to four weeks with minimal internal disruption to the occupants.

The works will include roof and wall insulation; air to water heat pump with fully integrated heating controls; replacement windows and doors; solid fuel room heaters; demand control ventilation and energy monitor.

“Through this scheme, the Government is helping to deliver three important and very beneficial outcomes,” said Minister Eamon Ryan.

“We are supporting people to improve their homes and buildings so they will be more comfortable and waste less energy.

“We are expanding retrofit work, creating new green sustainable jobs in communities across Ireland and helping to grow companies. We are also cutting emissions thereby delivering a better environment for all of us.

“I intend to use funding from the recently- announced July stimulus package to expand the Communities scheme so we can further grow the retrofit sector and benefit many more people in the months and years ahead.”