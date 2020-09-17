Get pedalling for Longford Bike Week, September 19 to 27

BikeWeek is a celebration and promotion of all that's great about bikes and cycling. It will now run from Saturday, September 19, to Sunday, September 27, with bike themed events organised by Longford Sports Partnership, Longford County Council, local clubs and organisations.

According to Longford Sports Partnership coordinator, Sarah Mulligan, “We are delighted to offer these events to the people of Longford and encourage people to get involved and enjoy all that cycling in Longford has to offer.

“Thank you to Department of Transport and Longford County Council for there continued support of BikeWeek. Although this year is not quite as we had planned we are looking forward to seeing people out and about on their bike during the week.”

This year’s schedule is packed with events suitable for all levels and ages. There will be a Women on the Wheels programme starting, secondary schools will be cycling along our beautifully regenerated canal, lunchtime spinning classes, family cycles and even learn to cycle days in some of our creches.

Free bike checks will be offered in our local shops of Kevin Martins and Halfords to help Longford’s cyclists keep their bikes in good working order and safe.

We are also offering a free draw to anyone who cycles into work during this week or sends us in a picture of you out and about enjoying your cycling. There is literally a cycling event taking place on each day of the week.

All events will be run in line with Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions. People must register for events beforehand as places are limited due to restrictions, unfortunately will not be able to accommodate walk ins.

More details and booking available at longfordsports.ie or via our social media. You can also email to sports@longfordcoco.ie or call 0433343493.

Pictured: Paddy Mahon (CE of Longford County Council), Donal Mulligan, Barbara Heslin (Director Of Services), Sarah Mulligan, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross, Tony Headon (Chair of LSP) , Ciaran Murphy (Senior Staff Officer) and Darragh Greene Picture: Shelley Corcoran