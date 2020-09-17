Bench warrant issued for Longford man on public order charges

A bench warrant has been issued for a man who failed to appear at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, charged with public order offences.

Judge Marie Keane convicted Mark Delaney, 7 Harbour Point, Longford, last week and issued the warrant for his arrest for the purpose of sentencing.

Giving evidence last Tuesday, Gda David Buckley explained that on Tuesday, August 28, at 11.10pm, he was conducting a patrol with Gda Carollan at Church Street and came across the accused in an intoxicated state.

“I told him to leave the area. He was highly intoxicated and was falling all over the footpath and into windows,” Gda Buckley explained.

“I arrested him and he became threatening and abusive to gardaí.”

Sgt Paddy McGirl, for the state, explained to the court that Mr Delaney had 14 previous convictions, five of which were for Public Order, going back to 2009.

His most recent convictions were for drug offences in Blanchardstown District Court in 2017, and for theft in 2013 at Longford District Court.

“The Public Order charges are of some vintage,” said Sgt McGirl.

Having heard the evidence, Judge Keane convicted Mr Delaney and issued a bench warrant for the purpose of sentence.