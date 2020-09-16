Reports of illegal fireworks being set off in Ballymahon

Traders in Ballymahon are asking locals to be vigilant and to report the setting off of fireworks in the area to local gardaí.

A number of fireworks have been set off on the Nally's garage side of the town over the past few mornings, it has been reported.

Local secondary schools have alerted parents to the consequences of students setting off fireworks in the town, citing suspension as a minimum penalty if students are caught with fireworks, which are illegal to buy by the general public.

There have also been reports of fireworks being set off in the town last night.