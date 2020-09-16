Gardaí seal off Ballymahon's Cooney's Hotel following 'serious' criminal damage incident

Cooney's Hotel in Ballymahon is sealed off this morning following a serious case of alleged criminal vandalism overnight which led to a number of windows being smashed in.

It's understood the incident took place at around 11:40pm last night and gardaí have confirmed a number of windows at the local establishment were damaged as a result.

The scene has been preserved pending a technical examination and gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

They are also keen to speak with any taxi drivers who may have possible dash cam footage of the incident.

For more on this breaking story, follow longfordleader.ie