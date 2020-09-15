Flaherty pays tribute to council on allocation of €1.9m to address derelict local authority houses

Joe Flaherty TD has paid tribute to staff at Longford Co Council who have successfully secured the second largest allocation nationally outside the major cities, in a bid to bring derelict social housing back into stock.

Only Tipperary has been given a larger allocation after Longford Co Council successfully applied for the funding to bring 65 houses back into stock.

“I want to thank Minister O’Brien who was especially pleased with the Longford application. From our earliest meetings he was aware that this was one of the key issues for our county.”

The €1861,813 will enable the Council bring 41 long term derelict houses back into stock along with a further 24 sub letting standard houses.”

Nationally the initiative will bring 2500 houses back into stock and it is the single biggest financial injection aimed at restoring the Longford Co Council’s housing stock.

Deputy Flaherty said: “It was an incredibly strong application from the housing team at Longford Co Council led by Director of Services, John Brannigan. Time and time again we have seen the number of derelict houses highlighted and now we finally have the resources to tackle it.”

The Longford TD also said it is a great opportunity for local contractors who will shortly commence tendering for the works. He said: “There is an allocation of €11,500 for each of the 24 sub letting standard houses and then €47,000 for each of the long term derelict properties.”