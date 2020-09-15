Breaking: Emergency services at scene of Ballinalee crash

Gardaí and ambulance personnel are at the scene of an single vehicle car accident outside Ballinalee this morning after a car veered off the road and into a ditch.

A woman, who was the driver of a VW Passat was injured in the incident on the main Ballinalee to Longford road just after 9am this morning.

Gardaí and two ambulances are currently at the scene ahead of the woman's likely transfer to Mullingar Midland Regional Hospital.

The Leader understands her injuries are non life threatening however with no other vehicle being involved in the incident.