Number of people claiming pandemic unemployment payment in Longford falls to lowest level since outbreak

The number of people availing of the State's Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Longford has fallen to its lowest level since Covid-19 hit at the end of February.

Approximately 1,366 in Longford are currently receiving the payment, down from a high of 4,500 at the end of May.

That represents a fall of almost 140 over the past week as the country continues with its recovery from lockdown back in March and April.

"While this week’s decrease is encouraging, it is evident to all of us that Covid-19 continues to be active and can re-surface in our communities without warning," said Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

“As more businesses prepare to re-open and schools and colleges return, it is now vital more than ever that we take every possible precaution to protect ourselves, our families and our work colleagues.