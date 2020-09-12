Murray delights at €25k for Moydow Community Centre refurbishment works
€25,000 has been awarded for refurbishment works at Moydow Community Centre
Kenagh based Longford County Councillor Colm Murray has endorsed the awarding of €25,000 towards upgrade works for Moydow Community Centre.
Cllr Murray said the monies, awarded under the State;s Town and Village Renewal Scheme would provide a much needed shot in the arm for the village.
"I’m delighted to receive confirmation that Moydow Community Centre has been approved €25,000 under the Town & Village Accelerated scheme 2020 for interim repair works and installation of a Community Broadband Connection Point," he said.
Cllr Murray reserved a particular word of thanks to Mary Lenehan, Cyril Madden and Christine Collins (Longford County Council Broadband Officer) for their input on the application.
