Murray delights at €25k for Moydow Community Centre refurbishment works

Kenagh based Longford County Councillor Colm Murray has endorsed the awarding of €25,000 towards upgrade works for Moydow Community Centre.

Cllr Murray said the monies, awarded under the State;s Town and Village Renewal Scheme would provide a much needed shot in the arm for the village.

"I’m delighted to receive confirmation that Moydow Community Centre has been approved €25,000 under the Town & Village Accelerated scheme 2020 for interim repair works and installation of a Community Broadband Connection Point," he said.

Cllr Murray reserved a particular word of thanks to Mary Lenehan, Cyril Madden and Christine Collins (Longford County Council Broadband Officer) for their input on the application.