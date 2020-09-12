Edgeworthstown €40k urban greenway plan given green light

Edgeworthstown's ongoing regeneration blueprint has been given a further boost by the announcement of €40,000 in State funding to develop an urban greenway.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Paul Ross shared the five figure investment revelation via his own Facebook page yesterday.

"Good news for Edgeworthstown with the announcement of €40,000 for the construction of a urban greenway to connect the town with all the estates and public amenities," he said.

"This will link in with our new cycleway already in place."

A design study is expected to take place over the coming weeks with work starting in the new year.