Carrigy gives backing to Longford's €87k Town and Village Renewal cash injection

Longford will receive funding of €86,843 for projects under the second round of the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme, Senator Carrigy has said.

The focus of the funding is on measures and interventions that help Longford towns and villages to adapt to social distancing requirements and to provide safe environments that encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise.

Senator Carrigy said, “I am pleased that my colleague, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced overall funding of €3.3 million for 120 projects nationwide.

“This is in addition to the €2.8 million that was announced under Round 1 of the scheme in August and is supported through the Government’s July Stimulus Package.

“The projects approved will assist Longford businesses and communities to adapt to the challenges posed by COVID-19 and to increase footfall and generate economic activity in the short-term. The projects have been identified by Longford community groups and businesses in conjunction with Longford County Council.

“They include projects where outdoor spaces can be adapted for social gatherings, dining or the hosting of outdoor events and marketing campaigns to entice people back into towns and villages and investment in developing or improving the online presence of towns and villages.

“I am delighted that Longford County Council was allocated funding of €86,843 for the following projects:

Edgeworthstown - €40,000 – Provision of Urban Greenway within the town

BCP’s 8 Towns - €21,843 – Fit-out of 8 Broadband Connection Points in Co Longford

Moydow - €25,000 – Upgrade and fit out of Aughakine Community Centre for the use as a Broadband Connection Point

“The funding is further evidence of the great cooperation of Longford County Council and Longford communities as they work together to come up with innovative ways of making the areas where we live, work, shop and socialise better places, particularly as we learn to live with Covid-19,” Senator Carrigy concluded.