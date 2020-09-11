Longford-Westmeath TD hails Just Transition 'provisional offer' boost for local projects

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath Joe Flaherty has welcomed confirmation that three Longford based projects have been listed for provisional offers from the Just Transition Fund.

In total 16 projects have been listed under this round of provisional offers. They include the Lough Ree Technology Cluster Study by FDT Consulting Engineers and PM Limited, PolySafe by RR Power Projects, and the Athlone Co-Working Hub.

Deputy Flaherty commented, “It is good to see the inclusion of the FDT Consultant Engineering & PM Ltd in respect of their plans for an ambitious Technology Energy cluster on the site of the power station. The proposal would put the Shannonside town at the centre of alternative and green energy production and would open a new world in the specialist area of research and energy development for the region.

“However, events this week regarding demolition tenders for both plants may jeopardise this project. It is important the Department is made aware of their decision to provisionally grant funding to such a project while also progress with tenders for the demolition of the site.

“There is also approval for Longford County Council to proceed with a feasibility study for an anaerobic digestor which will benefit the wider region.

“I look forward to working with those behind the three projects to see their progression and successful funding. If fully approved they will bring much investment and jobs to our region,” concluded Deputy Flaherty.