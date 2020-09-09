Keenans of Tarmonbarry given the all clear to reopen following Covid-19 diagnosis

Keenans of Tarmonbarry has received the all clear and reopened its doors following a diagnosis of Covid-19 among its staff, which resulted in management making the decision to close on Monday.

Management took the "precautionary measure" in order to ensure the safety of the public and staff.

"We are taking this proactive approach as the health and safety of both our customers and staff is of paramount importance to us. All those identified as close contacts have had their information passed on to the HSE contact tracing team and are following self-isolation protocol," a statement on Facebook read.

On Tuesday, cleaning specialists, Halcyon Group, sprung into action and were on site doing a disinfection fogging, certifying the hotel is safe to accept guests from yesterday afternoon.

The Halcyon Group, based in Roscommon town, has been offering free decontamination cleans to small businesses across Co Roscommon who have been forced to close due to a case of Covid-19. These businesses need to be disinfected and certified before reopening their doors.

“We realise the financial burden the pandemic has placed on businesses in Roscommon and those that have had to close don’t need the extra expense of disinfection before they get back to business,” said Peter Kirwan, Halcyon Group owner and Managing Director.

“This is our way of giving back to our community.”

To decontaminate an area, Halcyon uses a fogging process with hospital-grade disinfectant that’s proven effective against bacteria, fungi and viruses, including coronavirus.

The disinfectant remains active for three to four weeks, giving businesses peace of mind. In addition, Halcyon carries Professional Indemnity Insurance, which allows them to certify their work.

“Someone going into a building and wiping door handles doesn’t make your premises Covid-19 free,” said Mr Kirwan.

Businesses that have received Halcyon’s Infection Control and Decontamination service are issued with a certificate of completion to display to customers so that they can feel confident the premises has been professionally decontaminated.

Halcyon Group has been in operation for the past 16 years with its head office on Racecourse Road in Roscommon Town. The company employs some 600 full and part time staff and services businesses across Ireland and the UK.

Roscommon small businesses with an internal area size up to 5000 square feet that need to avail of the Halcyon Group’s free Covid-19 CSR offering should submit an application online at go.halcyongroup.ie/free-covid-clean