Increase in Longford Covid-19 cases

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford is continuing to rise.

No new deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, but at this evening's press conference Longford was named among the counties with new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

As of midnight on Tuesday, September 1, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford stood at 301 and after today's press conference that figure is set to increase.

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, September 2, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 95 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 29,206 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

52 are men / 43 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission

51 in Dublin, 6 in Kildare, 6 in Meath, the remaining 32 cases are Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "This virus relies on human contact. The virus has not changed and neither have the basic measures that keep us all protected. It is these basic measures that are most important to keep Covid-19 under control.

"Remember to wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, to know the safe way to wear a face covering, avoid touching your face, cough into your elbow, reduce your social contacts and keep a physical distance of 2 metres at the top of your mind when you do meet others."

