Maxi Zoo to pass VAT reduction on to customers

Ireland’s largest pet retailer, Maxi Zoo has announced it will be passing on the savings from the newly introduced VAT rate to its customers, with reduced prices across all items in the group’s 20 stores throughout Ireland from September 1st.

As part of the €5 billion rescue package that was unveiled by the Government in July in an effort to reboot the economy in the wake of Covid-19; one of the key measures confirmed was that the standard rate of VAT will be cut from 23% to 21% across the board from September 1st until February 28th, 2021.

As part of the July stimulus package retailers could decide for themselves how they use the VAT reduction, deciding whether or not to pass on the VAT cut to customers and reduce their prices, and this is what Maxi Zoo intends to do.

Speaking on behalf of Maxi Zoo, Noelle Long, Purchasing and Marketing Director said “I’m delighted to announce that we are bringing even more savings to all our customers across the country, no matter what product they purchase from Maxi Zoo.

Our loyal customers continued to support us over the past number of trying months during what was an incredibly difficult time for retail; and passing on the VAT reduction savings to our customers means we're now able to thank them by putting money back in their pockets in these tough times. After all, fair is fair!"

Maxi Zoo caters for many different types of pets including dogs, cats, reptiles, birds and fish; and is a specialty retailer for animal food and accessories, offering exclusive brands, extensive consultations, and a huge range of over 8,000 products, with a discount-oriented price policy.

From September 1st, for six months, Maxi Zoo will be giving the reduction on all products in their stores, regardless of VAT rate on the items. The discount will be applied at the till.

Maxi Zoo is part of the Fressnapf Group, Europe’s largest pet retailer with over 1,650 stores across Europe. Maxi Zoo currently operates 20 stores in the Republic of Ireland – located in Westmeath (Mullingar), Tipperary (Clonmel), Wexford (Gorey), Carlow, Waterford, Cork (Ballincollig, Midleton), Dublin (Blanchardstown, Finglas, Tallaght, Liffey Valley, Omni, Clarehall & Leopardstown), Kildare (Naas, Newbridge & Maynooth), Wicklow (Bray), Limerick, and Longford.

For further information about Maxi Zoo chat to the pet experts at any of the Maxi Zoo stores nationwide, visit @MaxiZooIreland on Facebook and Instagram, or www.maxizoo.ie.