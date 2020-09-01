National Lottery Good Causes Fund supported over 60 community projects in Longford in 2018 & 2019

Data revealed by the National Lottery has shown how it continues to makes a big impact on towns and communities right across Ireland, including Co. Longford. The study found that over 60 Good Causes projects were supported in Longford in 2018 and 2019.

Approximately 91% of revenue generated by the National Lottery goes back into the community through prize winnings, funding for Good Causes and retailer commissions.

Speaking on these figures, Nikki Gallagher, Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Lottery, said: “With an average of 15,000 people in Longford playing National Lottery games every week, a huge amount is raised for local community groups, projects and sports clubs each year. While it has been a challenging year for such organisations, National Lottery players are responsible for supporting thousands of organisations and groups in towns and villages across Ireland in the areas of Irish Language, Arts, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage, Rural and Community Development, Children and Youth Affairs and Sport. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 goes directly to the Good Causes Fund.”

More than 60 Good Causes projects were supported in Longford in 2018 and 2019, and on average, 4,000 clubs, groups and voluntary organisations are supported every year across Ireland. One such organisation which has benefitted in the past from National Lottery funding in Co. Longford is the Backstage Theatre which has evolved into a theatre which is accessible, participatory and provides a rich cultural experience. The theatre is dependant for its survival on an annual Arts Council grant in the region of €135,000 which is supported by the National Lottery.