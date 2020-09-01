Busy days for all at Granard's Lus na Gréine FRC

Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre in Granard has experienced higher than ever demand for its services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are very proud of this community, their resilience and neighbourliness has been exceptional,” said Eileen Finan, the Project Coordinator at the FRC.

Eileen went on to describe how the community came together to form the North Longford Covid-19 responders group to help reduce the negative impacts of Covid-19.

Everyone played their part and the FRC paid tribute to Longford County Council, Tusla PPFS and Longford Westmeath CYPSC for their exceptional work for the county, the Longford Civil Defence, Red Cross, Order of Malta and Longford Westmeath Rural Link all of whom provided vital services. However, Granard Gardai and Granard Post Office and in particular Padraig McNamara and his staff were amazing according to the Coordinator who said the collaborative work that happens day in day out is heart-warming.

She also recognised the important work of Rath Mhuire Resource Centre and Granard Area Action group during this difficult period. Freda Leahy and Ber Fagan, the FRC’s development workers spoke about the wonderful summer programmes delivered across the summer for children and young people in the FRC.

Ber said it was wonderful to see how the children loved getting out and meeting their friends and how they were so compliant with the Covid-19 preventative systems that the FRC had in place.

The FRC delivered 8 camps for 15 children a total of 120 children in all. Places were booked out almost immediately.

Freda said it was “so lovely to hear the children laughing and playing”. The teens travelled to Tayto Park, Bowling in Cavan and Rooskey Adventure Centre and enjoyed a host of other activities, but most of all the craic with their friends.

The FRC were eager to acknowledge the wonderful mask makers who produced over 4,000 cotton face masks since April to keep their community safe. The seven ladies Sadie Sheridan, Joan Brady/Donnelly, Anita Nelson, Chrissie Small, Juliana Small, Bride Lee and Rosemary Kiernan are simply amazing. The volunteer work they have done can never be repaid. The centre also wanted to acknowledge the work of so many people who selflessly donate their talents, time and skills to support the work of the FRC.

Pauline and Sadie, the formidable and capable ladies, who oversee the valuable services at the FRC’s social enterprise ‘Pre-loved boutique’ commented that they were delighted with the response of the community when they re-opened after lockdown.

They said people were so generous with their donations of new and used clothing, furniture and bric-a-brac and the customers are so loyal.

Every cent earned in the charity shop goes straight back into providing vital services in the FRC.

There has been high demand for the counselling services provided at the centre which include cognitive behavioural therapy, art/play therapy, integrative therapy and holistic therapies.

The FRC has six therapists available to support children, young people and individuals to overcome traumatic life events. This all takes place in a safe and professional manner.

People seeking support can do so by contacting the centre on 043 6660977.

Staff are now busy planning for a hectic Autumn/Winter period. Eileen commented, “it will be different, we are adjusting to the new normal, but one thing for sure, it will never be boring.”

The FRC is at the heart of the community and it has the needs of the community very much at the core of everything it does.

The FRC is determined to ensure that it is there for people when they are most in need.

Expect to see a great Art Exhibition and Phase 2 of its annual Yarn Bombing festival coming up shortly as well as a very exciting ‘Family Wellness Programme’ supported by Healthy Ireland under its round 3 initiative and LW CYPSC.

Bookings for this free programme are now being accepted, you can contact Michaela on 043 66 60977.

We wish the centre the best luck with its great work.