Ballymahon fondly remembers former Club '91 chairperson, the late Cecilia McGarry

It was with deep regret that we learned of the peaceful death, on Monday, August 17, after a long illness which she bore with great strength and dignity of Mrs Cecilia McGarry (nee Donegan), Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon at Beechfield Nursing Home in Shankill.

Aged 93, she was predeceased by her husband Jim and son Gerard. A native of Enfield, Co Meath, Cecilia married Jim on the 12th August 1954 and they spent all their married life in their beautiful home in St Enda's, Creevagbeg, Ballymahon until Jim's passing in July 1985.

Everyone who speaks of Cecilia say they have great memories of her, she was such a lovely lady, someone who was always on hand to help out, always welcoming at her home, with the cuppa and a chat. She was always very particular and kept her home neat as a pin, her garden was pretty as a picture.

She was a long-time member of the local Club '91 and was a very popular Chairperson for a long number of years where she enjoyed their music and dancing.

She loved to travel and visited Rome and Lourdes and of course never missed any of the Club '91 tours when they travelled all over Ireland.



She was a great woman for the fashion, always dressed in style and was a lady of deep religious faith.



At her Funeral Mass in St Matthew's Church on Thursday morning, August 20, celebrated by Fr Tom Barden, the Offertory Gifts which were brought to the altar, introduced by her good friend Mai Reilly, included a tea pot and a bar of chocolate which she regularly enjoyed, a garden sheers and plants representing her great love of gardening, the family tree which reminded us of how much she loved her family, she was so proud of them all, also a pair of Rosary beads reflecting her strong faith.

And we cannot forget her 15 minutes of fame, a copy of the film "His 'n Hers" which she took part in some years ago with Club '91, a documentary about women in the Midlands. The beautiful singing in the Church was performed by Ann Keenan with accompanist Padraig McGowan. Cecilia's remains were laid to rest in Forgney Cemetery.

We extend our deepest sympathy to her daughter Aileen, sons James and Peter, sister Lilly, daughters-in-law Mairead, Vivian and Louise, son-in-law Peter, much-loved grandchildren Alice, Sarah-Louise, Laura, James, Daniel and Zac, her great-grandaughter Clea, her nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. She will be sadly missed by her family and wide circle of friends.

May her dear Soul rest in peace.