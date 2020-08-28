BREAKING: Man arrested for armed robbery at Longford primary school

Gardaí in Longford are currently investigating an armed robbery, which took place at St Joseph's National School last night, shortly after 7pm.

A male in his thirties entered the local primary school, where a meeting was taking place and held up a number of people with a sharp implement.

He left the scene a short time later with a sum of cash and gardaí were called.

The man was identified by gardaí and arrested at approximately 10pm last night. He was conveyed to Longford Garda Station and is currently in custody, detained for the proper investigation of the incident.