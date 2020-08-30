Longford entries for F1 in Schools

Members of Student Innovation Ireland and Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) advocates are encouraging second-level schools in Longford to register and take part in the 2020/21 F1 in Schools education programme this autumn.

The F1 in Schools STEM Challenge raises awareness among schoolchildren all across the globe of STEM through Formula 1; it encourages students to think creatively, improve their skills, and gain confidence.

It is the only global multi-disciplinary challenge in which teams of students aged 9 to 19 deploy CAD/CAM software to collaborate, design, analyse, manufacture, test, and then race miniature compressed air powered cars made from the F1 model block.

Four Irish teams will compete in the F1 in Schools world finals in Melbourne next March.

Aaron Hannon, Co-Founder of F1 in Schools, is calling on schools to enter this year’s challenge. He said, “F1 in Schools gives second-level students the opportunity to learn how to be a leader, an engineer or a businessperson in a fast-paced, exciting and competitive way.”

Registration for F1 in Schools Ireland 2020/21 will close on November 15, 2020, with Regional Finals taking place in February 2021. The 2021 Irish National Final will be held in April/May 2021.