Gardaí look for clues into suspected Longford aggravated raid

Detectives are pressing ahead with an investigation into a suspected aggravated burglary in Longford town last week which saw a gang of youths armed with a knife and batons burst into a house in broad daylight.

Senior gardaí launched a public appeal last Friday, just hours after the Leader broke details surrounding the incident on its website, longfordleader.ie

Investigating officers launched the probe after an incident at around 3:30pm last Thursday when a number of individuals gained entry to a house in the Clonbalt Woods area of town.

Two people were in the house at the time when property was stolen before the individuals fled moments later.

The Leader understands both were unharmed and did not require hospitalisation as a result of the incident.

On Friday afternoon, and in a bid to exact possibly crucial eye witness accounts of what transpired, a public appeal was circulated through the Garda Press Office.

That focused largely on an attempt to track down a woman who already made contact with them that afternoon to alert gardaí of what had unfolded.

Gardaí are still, nonetheless appealing to anyone who was in the area of Clonbalt Woods and Drumlish Road in Longford between 2pm and 5pm last Thursday and who may have information to please make contact with them.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí with their enquiries can contact Longford Garda Station on 043-3350570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.