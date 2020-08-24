Longford event to explore opportunities and challenges for young people moving to third level education

A two day event around the theme of ‘Preparing to make the transition from secondary school to third level’ takes place in the Temperance Hall, Longford next Tuesday and Wednesday, August 25 and 26.

The Longford Africans Network, in collaboration with Longford County Library, is hosting the programme which will explore the opportunities and challenges for young people moving to third level.

Day One, Tuesday, August 25 from 12 noon to 2pm will focus on health and wellbeing. Session 1 is ‘Minding Your Mental Health’ and guest speakers include Victor Connell, Mandy Adegboyega and Paul Marsden.

Session 2 is on the topic of ‘Career Choices and Review’ and the speaker is Linda Duignan, Longford College of Further Education.

Day Two, Wednesday, August 26, also runs from 12 noon to 2pm, with college and careers on the agenda.

Session 1 is ‘Preparing for College: Experience of 1st Year Students in College’ and speakers will be Eric Ehigie, Kofi Appiah and Sinead Mullally. There will also be a presentation on ‘Local Supports - Longford Community Gardaí’ with Lionel Mullally.

Session 2 explores ‘Volunteering: Longford Volunteers’ and the speakers will be Terri Doherty, Coordinator Longford Volunteer Centre and John Farrell, Longford Tidy Towns.

There will also be musical performances, on day one, by Esther Imonivwerha and on day two, with Sinead Mullally.

To register for the ‘Preparing to make the transition from secondary school to third level’ event, details and relevant links can be found on the Longford Africans Network Facebook page.