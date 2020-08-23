LATEST | 61 new cases of Covid-19 with Longford amongst counties listed

There have been 61 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 with Longford listed amongst the counties having cases.

As on midnight on Friday, August 21, the number of positive Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 291.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, August 22, the HPSC has been notified of 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,969 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

30 are men / 30 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

23 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission

39 in Dublin, 13 in Kildare and the remaining 9 cases are in Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “I know that at times we can all feel powerless against Covid-19. But we are not.

Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal – knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes, and wearing a face covering.

But the most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another – by encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again.”