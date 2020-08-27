Longford allocated €823,601 for Housing Adaptation Grants

Longford County Council has been allocated €823,601 to support home adaptations for older people and those living with a disability in private houses.



Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD recently announced that funding of €73.75 million has been allocated for Housing Adaptation Grants nationally.



The grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority.



Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people living in poor housing conditions to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids to address mobility problems for a member of the household.



Welcoming the €823,601 allocation for Longford, Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy remarked, “These grants are vital as they enable older people and people with disabilities and mobility issues in Longford to remain living independently in their own homes for longer should they wish and will also facilitate early return from hospital.”

He added, "These grants are so important as they also create employment opportunities for builders and businesses in Longford and help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible."

Minister O’Brien said, “I am pleased to be in a position to increase the funding again for this important scheme in 2020, with all local authorities receiving an increase in funding compared to their 2019 allocation.

“These grants have an huge impact on the quality of life of the many beneficiaries and play a vitally important role in helping people with a disability and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes.”