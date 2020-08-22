Abbeylara and Northern Gaels GAA saddened by death of 'loyal and great servant' Patrick Reilly

Abbeylara GAA club and the Northern Gaels underage amalgamation have paid tribute to their 'loyal and great servant' Patrick Reilly, who passed to his eternal reward, peacefully, at St James’ Hospital surrounded by his heartbroken family, on Friday, August 21.

Patrick (Pat), of Toneymore, Abbeylara, is predeceased by his parents Paddy and Nellie and his brother Bernard. Deepest sympathy is extended to his wife Mary, daughters Dawn and Olga, son Reece, sisters Mary Mimnagh (Drumlish) and Susan O’Reilly (Mullahoran), brothers-in–law Seamus and Sean, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

As a mark of respect to the Reilly family, The Peter Hanley Motors Longford senior football championship encounter between Abbeylara and Dromard which was scheduled to be played in Allen Park on Saturday, August 22 was postponed.

Abbeylara GAA posted on their Facebook page that "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of one of our most loyal supporters, Patrick Reilly, Toneymore. Our sincere condolences go to the Reilly family."

Well known throughout the county, Northern Gaels underage club said it is with great sadness that they learned of the untimely passing of Patrick Reilly.

Their tribute continued: "Patrick was a great servant of our club for many years both on and off the pitch. He served as selector for our U-12, 14, 16 and Minor teams and also served as joint treasurer of our club. A great servant and supporter of our club over the years, Patrick will be sorely missed by all.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary, Dawn, Olga and Reece and the extended family. Farewell Paddy and thanks for the memories. Rest in Peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Patrick’s removal will arrive at St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara on Monday, August 24 at 7pm. Funeral cortege will travel from Granard, via Springstown and Toneymore, to Abbeylara for anybody who wishes to stand out and show their respect. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 25 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Notice

Patrick (Pat) Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St James’ Hospital surrounded by his heartbroken family, on Friday, August 21 of Patrick (Pat) Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Nellie and his brother Bernard. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father to Dawn, Olga, and Reece. Very sadly missed by his family, sisters Mary Mimnagh (Drumlish) and Susan O’Reilly (Mullahoran) brothers-in–law Seamus and Sean, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Patrick Rest in Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, house strictly private, please. Patrick’s removal will arrive at St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara on Monday, August 24 at 7pm. Funeral cortege will travel from Granard, via Springstown and Toneymore, to Abbeylara for anybody who wishes to stand out and show their respect. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 25 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Attendance in the church will be limited in keeping with guidelines and the family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

There will be an opportunity to pay your respects at the removal and funeral while adhering to all the social distancing guidelines.

Those who would have liked to attend but can’t are asked to post their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie.