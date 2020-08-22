Longford Greyhound track sale nears climax

Longford Greyhound Track could be on the cusp of being sold with “several offers” having been made for its purchase in recent days.

The beleaguered facility, which has been the subject of considerable financial pressure, was put up for sale earlier this summer.

The decision was made after the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) announced it was withdrawing funding due to dwindling attendance levels.

That prompted a concerted fundraising drive by local supporter’s group and greyhound trainers to try and ensure its future, at least in the short to medium term.

However, for sale signs went up on the track in July with an asking price of €750,000 attached.

It had also been rumoured Longford County Council were eyeing up the possibility of making a bid on the facility in order to ensure it remained in local ownership.

The Leader attempted to make contact with the council but at the time of writing no response was forthcoming.

Fintan McGill of SherryFitzgeraldMcGill said there were three offers on the table with hopes high a sale could be finalised within the next “four to six weeks”.

Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Cllr Peggy Nolan said it was imperative the track, currently zoned for sporting and recreational use, remained under its current guise.

“That’s the way it is zoned and as far as I am concerned, as long as there is breath in my body, that is the way it will stay,” she insisted.

Cllr Nolan said she was simply not for turning on an issue which she and her predecessors at urban district level had previously fought so assiduously for.

“When you consider the trouble we had when the (Longford) Town Council was in place for it remain recreational, it would be a retrograde step for it to be anything other than recreational,” she said.

Cllr Nolan’s calls were given added weight by Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock.

“It’s great to hear,” he said, when told of the three offers which had been made on the facility.

“If they (prospective buyers) are trying to build it for housing then that will be somewhere between slim and none as far as I am concerned,” he said.

“There are a lot of things (track) could be used for and in my view we need to have, hold and develop our recreational areas, not get rid of them.”