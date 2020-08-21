Killoe Emmet Og ban saga rumbles on as mediation hearing ends in stalemate

A mediation hearing aimed at resolving a 48 week ban handed down to Longford senior football champions Killoe Emmet Og is believed to have ended in stalemate tonight.

Those talks had been designed to broker a breakthrough over an impasse which saw the club hit with the ban over an unpaid fine by the Longford GAA Hearings Committee back in February.

That came after the club failed to turn up for an U16 final the month previously.

Killoe were scheduled to play Mostrim on Sunday in the senior championship but it would no appear that match cannot go ahead as planned.

It's understood tonight's mediation hearing got underway at around 6:30pm and lasted for three and a half hours with no resolution being reached.