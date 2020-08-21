Number of homes in Co Longford still without power

Close to 30 homes are still without electricity this evening almost 48 hours since Storm Ellen brought about widespread power outages.

According to the ESB's power check website, 29 households remain devoid of power as ESB crews continue to repair the damage inflicted by Wednesday night's storm.

The vast bulk of those are located in the greater Edgeworthstown area where an estimated restoration time of 1pm tomorrow has been pencilled in.