ALERT | Storm Ellen on the way as Met Éireann issues weather warning

Storm Ellen has been named by Met Éireann with risk of severe and damaging gusts on Wednesday night and Thursday.

The storm will track over Ireland on Wednesday night and during Thursday bringing a period of severe and potentially damaging winds.

Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding.

Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds there is a potential risk of coastal flooding.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

We now have #StormEllen named by Met Éireann with risk of severe and damaging gusts tomorrow night and Thursday.

The warning is valid from 9pm on Wednesday.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for all of Ireland. It will become very windy on Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday. Severe gusts are likely and there is a risk of some disruption.

The warning is valid from 9pm on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.