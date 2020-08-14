Covid-19 latest: Longford experiences first confirmed case in weeks

Longford has tonight been named as one of over a dozen counties to report confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The Department of Health has revealed it, together with 12 other counties, is among 67 new cases of coronavirus to be confirmed today.

It brings an end to over three weeks of no cases having been reported in the county.

Tonight's figures brings the number of confirmed cases to almost 27,000 nationwide since the pandemic began back in March.

There were no further deaths reported today, meaning the number of Covid-19 related deaths still stands at 1,774.