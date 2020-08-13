Midlands Busking Festival organisers hope to reschedule event for later in year in Longford town

The organisers of the Midlands Busking Festival which was due to take place in Longford town this Saturday, August 15 have announced that the event has been postponed.

They announced: "It is with great regret but in response to the news that Phase 4 (of the reopening of the country) was postponed we have, with a lot of debate and upset, decided not to proceed with the Midlands Busking Festival on August 15.



"This was not an easy decision for us, but we have to work with the guidelines and take the well-being of our musicians, volunteers and public in consideration. Please watch this space and our webpage for updates. Here's hoping we get to do it later on."

