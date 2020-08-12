Longford LCDC invites community groups to apply for share of €109,088 funding

Longford Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) invites applications from community groups for funding under the Department of Rural & Community Development for the Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) 2020 fund for Community Centres and Community Buildings.

The Department has launched a new fund, under the CEP, which will provide capital grants towards the maintenance, improvement and upkeep of community centres and community buildings, adaptations or equipment needed as a result of COVID-19 may also be included. Similar expenditure on other community facilities will also be considered.

The CEP provides funding to communities to enhance facilities in disadvantaged areas, as identified in the Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP).

The LECP can be downloaded here Longford Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP)

The programme can fund or partially fund larger scale capital projects to address disadvantage. Some funding is ring-fenced to provide small capital grants of €1,000 or less. This is aimed at assisting small grassroots community projects to get off the ground.

What will be funded?

The funding covers capital projects only. In cases where both current and capital works are carried out together, only the capital element can be funded through this Programme.

Funding could fill in gaps in Local Authority funding and make particular projects viable or improve them. Funding could be applied to speed up and improve projects already identified i.e. those in planning stage or ready to implement.

The following provides a non-exhaustive list of capital projects that could receive funding under the programme:

Development/renovation of community centres

Once off maintenance of premises. This does not include regular routine maintenance

Community amenities

Development of youth clubs or facilities

Development of sports/recreation facilities

Improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces

CCTV equipment

Public realm improvements

Streetscaping

Development of play/recreation spaces

Energy efficiency type projects

Purchase of equipment

Adaptations or equipment needed as a result of Covid-19

Target groups

This funding is targeted at measures that stimulate local economies, while enhancing community facilities for individuals and communities that are impacted by disadvantage as identified in the Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP).

What level of funding is available?

€5m has been provided nationally with €109,088 allocated to Longford LCDC.

A minimum of 30% of this allocation will be ring-fenced to fund projects requiring funding of €1,000 and under.

It is envisaged that the remainder of the allocation will fund projects of up to €10,000.

If the Programme is oversubscribed, all applications fulfilling the conditions may not be successful or offers of funding may be for a lesser amount than that sought by the applicant.

In deciding the final allocations of funding to projects, the LCDC may take account of a number of factors including geographical balance and the desirability to fund a variety of different projects

See guidelines for further details including selection criteria



How to apply

Application forms and guidelines are available by clicking HERE and also on Longford County Council’s website: www.longfordcoco.ie, or by telephone (043) 33 43307 / 33 43456 / 33 43472 or email to LCDC@longfordcoco.ie

Completed application forms and supporting documentation should be emailed to LCDC@longfordcoco.ie no later than 12 noon on September 16, 2020.

LATE APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.



Further information on the 2020 CEP fund for Community Centres and Community Buildings is available on the - Department of Rural and Community Development website