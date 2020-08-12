Senators claim thousands for travel expenses during lockdown

Senators have claimed thousands of euro in travel and subsistence payments during lockdown despite the Seanad not sitting, new figures have shown.

Some 48 Senators were given attendance and subsistence payments for April and May at an average of more than €4,000 each per month, even though the chamber was shut.

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy was awarded just over €6,000 in total for both months with Scramogue based Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy also exceeding the €6,000 mark.

The Leader has attempted to make contact with Senator Carrigy, but as of yet has been unable to draw a response from the former Longford county councillor.