Border Collie missing from Ardnacassa Avenue

The owners of a Border Collie are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Tito the dog went missing this evening after jumping from the first floor of a house in Ardnacasse Avenue.

His owners have said he was then attacked by two dogs on the street and has been missing ever since.

Tito (pictured above) is very intelligent and will not attack other dogs.

Anyone who has any information on Tito's whereabouts can contact Ivan on 0830550399.