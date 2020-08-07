Cavan dog owner appeals for information on missing pet

A Cavan dog-owner is crossing borders in the search for her beloved springer spaniel, Meg, who has been missing since Monday, August 3.

The female springer spaniel was last seen at Rivery/Baker's Bridge, Milltown Road, Belturbet, Cavan, at approximately 4pm on Monday.

Meg is liver and white in colour with no brown patches on her body, only spots. She is two years old and spayed.

A reward is offered for her safe return.

Anyone with information can contact Zara on 0877743141.