Longford man remanded in custody following attempted break-in

A well known Longford burglar has been remanded in custody after appearing in court yesterday charged with an attempted break-in at a house in the county town earlier this week.

As exclusively revealed by the Leader yesterday, the man was brought to the Courts of Criminal Justice (CCJ) in Dublin on Wednesday less than 24 hours after his arrest and subsequent detention in connection to an incident in Longford town.

That occurred at a property located along the St Mel's Road area of the town when a shed at the rear of a two storey house was allegedly interfered with.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Serial Longford thief to appear at Dublin court over botched raid

A 38-year-old man was later arrested and brought to Longford Garda Station for questioning.

He was later charged and brought to a sitting of the CCJ in Dublin where he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear back before a sitting of Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday (August 12).