Longford man too drunk to recall calling female garda "f****** b****"

A man who admitted to being so drunk he could not recall telling a female garda to “f*** off”, calling her a “f****** b****” in the process, has been convicted and fined by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Peter Kicina, 7 Tarmon Harbour, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon, pleaded guilty to using threatening language and abusive behaviour at Park Road, Longford on July 15 2020.

Sgt Paddy McGirl, prosecuting, said gardaí had been called to deal with a separate incident when the 33-year-old started hurling abuse at them.

He described Mr Kicinia as being “extremely intoxicated” when he approached the officers.

“He told gardaí to f*** off and was told to leave the vicinity,” he said, before calling a female garda a “f****** b****”.

Sgt McGirl said despite Mr Kicinia being consequently arrested, he continued to be abusive, “f-ing and blinding” at gardaí.

Mr Kicinia, who opted to to represent himself was asked initially if he was acceptive over his alleged culpability in the incident.

“I really don’t know because I was so drunk,” he said.

The court was told Mr Kicinia had not come to garda attention before and was a man with an otherwise unblemished record.

It was also revealed the accused was Slovakian by birth and had been resident in Ireland for the past 15 years.

Judge Hughes fined Mr Kicinia €250 and gave him three months to pay.

In doing so, he warned him: “You wouldn’t want to be carrying on like that.”