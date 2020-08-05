Calls for provision of seating on scenic Cairn Hill walkway

Seating is to be provided at the scenic walkway on Cairn Hill, following a notice of motion by Cllrs Colin Dalton and Paraic Brady at last week’s meeting of Granard Municipal District.

“I’ve had a number of elderly people on to me in the last few weeks who who up for the walk, just to see if there could be a bit of seating for them to sit down on,” said Cllr Dalton.

His sentiments were echoed by Cllr Brady who said the amenity has become increasingly popular.

“There’s in excess of 35 or 40 cars a day going there, with young and old visitors, especially at the weekend,” he said.

“A seating area is needed when you climb to the top of the hill, just for people to set down and relax.

“It’s our biggest asset at the moment. We need to enhance that and embrace it. A seating area would enhance it for the elderly.”

Area Engineer for Granard MD, David Coppinger, had good news to deliver at the meeting, telling the members that it would be possible to provide seating and proposing two park benches and two picnic tables.

“It will all be in recycled plastic meterial, so there’ll be no maintenance,” he said.

Members agreed to allocate €4,000 of the amenities capital fund to the project.