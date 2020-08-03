Gardaí investigating two incidents of suspected arson in Longford town

Gardaí in Longford are currently investigating two incidents of suspected criminal damage by fire, which occurred yesterday evening, Sunday, August 2.

The first incident occurred at approximately 8.55pm at a residence on the Athlone Road, Co Longford. No occupants were reported to be in the house and no injuries have been reported.

A fire had been reported at the property earlier yesterday evening at approximately 6.30pm, when fire services were called to bring the blaze under control before the suspected arson attack later in the evening.

A technical examination of the property is due to be conducted and enquiries are ongoing.

A second incident of suspected arson occurred at approximately 10.20pm last night at a derelict residence on the Battery Road, Longford.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services. No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.