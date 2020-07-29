Boost for Longford as €60,000 allocated to Mid-Shannon Greenway

Longford County Council has been allocated €60,000 towards furthering the Mid-Shannon Greenway development.

Minister for Climate Change, Communications Networks and Transport, Eamon Ryan, TD, announced funding of €4.5m to 26 Greenway Projects.

The funding was allocated under the Carbon Tax Fund 2020 and provides support for feasibility, planning and design for Greenways around the country.

Minister Ryan stated: “This funding will support the Greenways Strategy and help local authorities prepare Greenway projects to be ready for construction funding in the coming years. These greenways will encourage tourism in the future, and will also provide a safe, segregated space for people walking and cycling.”

The Minister added; “I’m particularly pleased that a number of Greenway proposals in the areas supported by the Just Transition Fund have been funded today – these projects in Longford, Roscommon and Offaly will benefit from this funding and follows the recommendation in Kieran Mulvey’s report for greater co-operation between local authorities in the area.”

Orla Carroll, Director of Product Development at Fáilte Ireland said: “The announcement of €4.5million from the Carbon Tax Fund for Greenways is a welcome and timely boost for tourism and the development of world class greenway experiences in Ireland. Fáilte Ireland is extremely pleased to have worked closely with the Department on developing the projects."

Ms Carroll continued, "It is critical we invest in the future of walking and cycling for the economic and social wellbeing of our communities and visitors. This funding will complete the feasibility and planning stages of greenway development, therefore ensuring a pipeline of fantastic future projects are ready to be developed when further funding is secured. We are delighted to support the department with this announcement and look forward to engaging with the development of these projects into the future.”

FUNDING ALLOCATED IN THIS REGION

€60,000 ; Mid-Shannon Greenway (Longford County Council) - Preliminary Design and Environmental Evaluation, Statutory process and detailed design enabling procurement for a 65.9km section.

€100,000 ; Lough Ree Greenway (Roscommon County Council) - Concept and Feasibility Study, Project Execution Plan, Project Appraisal Plan and Project Brief for a 68km section of Greenway from Tarmonbarry to Athlone.

€500,000 ; Sligo Leitrim Northern Counties Railway (SLNCR) Greenway (Sligo County Council) - To bring a 75 km section from Sligo Town to Blacklion in Cavan through Statutory Process.

€175,000 ; Cavan Railway Greenway (Cavan County Council) - Options selection for the 26.km section from Ulster Canal Greenway north of Castle Saunderson and with a link to the Cavan - Leitrim Greenway at Belturbet

