Longford Leader Editorial: Stimulus is positive but schools the big test

The July Stimulus Package announced by the government last week to combat the economic crisis that Covid 19 has created, is the largest of its kind, standing at €7.4bn, in the history of the state.

With most of the spending occurring in the remainder of the year, the emphasis is obviously on getting the country back up and running - and as quickly as possible.

It was vital that the government really show intent, and with shovel ready projects in high demand, getting the country working again, and safely, is vital.

The key indicator of this though will be confidence in people returning to the streets, shops and schools.

The government has introduced grants, loans and capital projects all in an effort to stimulate the economy, and have also introduced measures to ensure cash-flow for business.

Locally, it is hoped that Longford will get a fair share of the regional projects budget, of which there is €500m set aside for.

A recent survey from ISME stated that almost 50% of small to medium business owners felt that, as it stands in July, they are likely to be in business in nine months time.

That may shock some, but to put it into context, the same questions saw less than 20% answer in the affirmative in April.

So the economy is improving, the numbers on the pandemic unemployment payment have halved and the efforts, even renewed of late, have helped curtail the spread of the virus.

The benefits of the government’s July stimulus plan will hopefully be known sooner rather than later, and on the face of it that’s the intention.

The big test will be the smooth reopening of schools.

The package of €376 million package unveiled on Monday recognises the challenges faced by schools in ensuring the safe return of over one million students and approximately 100,000 staff in 4,000 schools in the context of Covid-19.