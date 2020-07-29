Distressed female dog found in Colehill area
Dog appears to have recently given birth to puppies
A very distressed dog has been found in the Colehill area. The dog appears to have recently had puppies but has been separated from them as there have been no puppies found in the area.
Gardaí have said no dog of her description has been reported missing.
The dog is currently safe with the people that found her while efforts are being made to contact the dog warden or rescue services.
