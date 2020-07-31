Faster charging point needed for electric cars in Ballymahon, says Cllr Pat O'Toole

Ballymahon’s Cllr Pat O’Toole has called on Longford County Council and ESB Networks to provide a fast charging point for electric vehicles at a location in Ballymahon.

“We have one here but it’s slow and there are always people waiting to use it,” the Fianna Fáil councillor told his Ballymahon Municipal District colleagues at last week’s MD meeting in Ballymahon Library.

“Electric vehicles are the future,” he added.

His motion was seconded by Cllr Paul Ross who said that there is a charging point in Edgeworthstown, which is “quite widely used”, and that a similar charging point would be of benefit to the people of Ballymahon as electric vehicles become more popular.