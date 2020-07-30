Longford Summer Walk Series begins on Monday, August 3
Longford Sports Partnership and Longford Tourism launches 2020 Summer Walk Series
Longford Sports Partnership and Longford Tourism launches 2020 Summer Walk Series
This year’s Longford Sports Partnership and Longford Tourism, Summer Walking Series takes place over four weeks during the month of August.
Also read: Top 12 quieter walks in Longford to enjoy during Covid-19 crisis
A walk will take place each Monday and Wednesday evening right across the County on some of Longford's lovely walking trails at 6.30pm.
The schedule is;
Monday, August 3: Newcastle Woods, Ballymahon
Wednesday, August 5: Royal Canal, Longford
Monday, August 10: Corlea Bog, Kenagh
Wednesday, August 12: Edenmore Bog, Ballinamuck
Monday, August 17: Brí Leither, Ardagh Mountain
Wednesday, August 19: Cairn Hill, Killoe
Monday, August 24: Commons Trail, Lanesboro
Wednesday, August 26: Derrycassin Woods, Mullinalaghta.
Take the August Trail Challenge
This year, as part of the Summer Walking Series, Longford Sports Partnership and Longford Tourism have come together to set you the Longford Trail Challenge.
Each person that completes all eight trails, either with Longford Sports Partnership and Longford Tourism on the eight walking evenings or by yourself between, Monday, August 3 and Friday, August 28, will receive a free August Trail Challenge T-Shirt.
You must register for free on Eventbrite to be included. CLICK HERE
https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/longford-summer-walk-series-tickets-114262255482
Check out the Longford Sports Partnership social media pages and Longfordsports.ie for further updates and information.
Get active and get walking this August.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on