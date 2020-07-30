Longford Summer Walk Series begins on Monday, August 3

This year’s Longford Sports Partnership and Longford Tourism, Summer Walking Series takes place over four weeks during the month of August.

A walk will take place each Monday and Wednesday evening right across the County on some of Longford's lovely walking trails at 6.30pm.

The schedule is;

Monday, August 3: Newcastle Woods, Ballymahon

Wednesday, August 5: Royal Canal, Longford

Monday, August 10: Corlea Bog, Kenagh

Wednesday, August 12: Edenmore Bog, Ballinamuck

Monday, August 17: Brí Leither, Ardagh Mountain

Wednesday, August 19: Cairn Hill, Killoe

Monday, August 24: Commons Trail, Lanesboro

Wednesday, August 26: Derrycassin Woods, Mullinalaghta.

Take the August Trail Challenge

This year, as part of the Summer Walking Series, Longford Sports Partnership and Longford Tourism have come together to set you the Longford Trail Challenge.

Each person that completes all eight trails, either with Longford Sports Partnership and Longford Tourism on the eight walking evenings or by yourself between, Monday, August 3 and Friday, August 28, will receive a free August Trail Challenge T-Shirt.

You must register for free on Eventbrite to be included. CLICK HERE

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/longford-summer-walk-series-tickets-114262255482

Check out the Longford Sports Partnership social media pages and Longfordsports.ie for further updates and information.

Get active and get walking this August.