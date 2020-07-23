Longford ladies football star Michelle Farrell urges people to support St Christopher's Services

Longford ladies football star Michelle Farrell is 'St Christopher's Champion' in the Arcadia 5KFOR50K Virtual Series this weekend.

Michelle has generously given of her time to help promote the fundraising event that seeks to raise €50k for 10 midlands based charities and is kindly supported by Arcadia Retail Park in Athlone.

This weekend, July 24 to 27, the Virtual event is focusing on St Christopher's Services, Longford and NCBI Moate.

Everyone is encourage to Walk, Run or Cycle 5 kilometres and post to the race page once complete.

You can register your 5km here at: https://www.arcadiaathlone.ie/5KFOR50K/

Any donation big or small would be greatly appreciated via the ARCADIA 5KFOR50K gofundme page

Background on the ARCADIA 5KFOR50K Fundraiser

Arcadia Retail Park in Athlone are running an ambitious and innovative charitable fundraiser across 5 Midland counties and have brought together 10 charities from Westmeath, Longford, Roscommon, Galway and Offaly, with the aim of raising €50,000 with series of 5k Virtual events.



The idea is to support charities surrounding its catchment area who have had their usual fundraising initiatives decimated by the Covid-19 situation.



Nearly all the usual local fundraising activities organised by these charities such as family runs, cake sales, lunches etc have been cancelled or postponed indefinitely by the COVID-19 pandemic. All the named charities provide much needed services to local communities but individually lack the scale to raise funds on a national level.

This Virtual 5k series of events aims to raise much needed funds to offset the lost fundraising this year.



The ‘Arcadia 5KFOR50K’ fundraiser will involve a virtual 5k run, walk or cycle event held for 5 consecutive weekends’ in 5 different counties supporting 10 local charities.



The Arcadia 5kfor50k series of 5k’s began on the weekend of July 17 with events in Westmeath for St Hilda’s - Athlone and

Good to Talk - Mullingar.

Each 5k event will be a virtual event and individuals, families and supporters are invited to complete a 5k at any time during that weekend, in a location they wish by running, walking or cycling.

Each weekend will see a different county hold a virtual 5k event with a focus on two local charities.

This weekend, Friday, July 24 to Monday, July 27, the charities are St Christopher’s - Longford and NCBI - Moate.

July 31 - August 3: Family Resource Centre (Roscommon & Castlerea) and Irish Wheelchair Association (Athlone & Mullingar)

August 7 - August 10: East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support - Ballinasloe and South Westmeath Hospice - Athlone

August 14 - 17: Offaly Family Resource Centre and Offaly Domestic Violence Support Services

Each weekend, the focus will be on two different local charities to showcase the great work that they do for their local communities.

Supporters are asked to please join and support where you can via a Go Fund Me page HERE