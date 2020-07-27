Pregnant woman who made off with €150 clothing haul from Longford store to "focus on motherhood", court is told

A court has heard how a pregnant woman is to “focus on motherhood” from now on after pleading guilty to stealing €150 worth of clothing from a Longford discount store.

Chloe Nevin (18) 1 Railway Terrace, Ballina Road, Swinford, Co Mayo was fined €150 after she walked into Dealz, Market Square, Longford on April 1 2020 before making off with clothing on June 15 2020.

The court heard Ms Nevin made no reply after arrest, charge and caution.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said Ms Nevin was remorseful over what happened and was keen to steer clear of trouble in the future.

“She is going to focus on motherhood,” said Mr Quinn.

Judge Hughes fined Ms Nevin €150, giving her three months to pay.