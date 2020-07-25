Longford man who overturned car while over limit hit with three year road ban

Judge Seamus Hughes put a Longford man off the road for three years last week after the vehicle he was driving crossed a continuous white line and overturned while being drunk at the wheel.

Gavin Kiernan, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Co Longford pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at More, Longford on June 21 2020.

He was also charged with drink driving arising from the same incident.

Giving evidence, Sgt Paddy McGirl said Mr Kiernan had been the driver of a car which contained two other passengers, both of whom were treated at the scene but weren’t hospitalised as a result.

Frank Gearty, defending, said Mr Kiernan had initially insisted he wasn’t speeding at the time of the crash but given his memory of the “exact dynamics of the accident” was unknown, he said he accepted he “probably was”.

An apprentice carpenter by trade, the court heard Mr Kiernan had three previous convictions including one for a hit and run incident in June 2017.

“It’s (incident) a matter of great regret,” said Mr Gearty, adding it was fortunate no one was seriously injured.

Judge Hughes said it was no surprise to him to hear Mr Kiernan’s acceptance that he may well have exceeded the speed limit at the time, stating: “You had a fair bit of drink in you and it’s very easy to put the foot to the peddle.”

The judge also empathised with the difficulty Mr Kiernan now faced in terms of being able to get behind the wheel in the future.

“You will find it very hard to get any kind of insurance at a competitive rate in the future,” he told him.

Judge Hughes correspondingly disqualified Mr Kiernan from driving for three years and fined him a total of €500 for that offence and the second drink driving charge.