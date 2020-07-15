WATCH | You're Joking Me: Ballymahon's Maura Higgins set for documentary on ITV2 tonight

Ballymahon's Maura Higgins will be back on our screens tonight in a new documentary, aptly named Maura Higgins: You're Joking Me.

In this exciting new documentary, the Love Islander is put through her paces as she gears up for the task of Spartan Race, which will see her compete in a 5km extreme obstacle course in Twickenham Stadium.

The documentary will air on ITV2 this evening at 10.05pm.