Connolly Barracks mooted as potential centre of excellence in Longford

Longford’s Connolly Barracks could be transformed into a research and innovation centre of excellence, a meeting has been told.

Six of Longford’s current crop of Fianna Fáil councillors flagged the idea at a monthly meeting of Longford County Council last week in a bid to enhance the county as an educational destination as well as offset hundreds Bord na Móna and ESB jobs.

The proposal, which was drafted by Cllr Ureumu Adejinmi, received the unanimous approval of those present with calls for the suggestion to be forwarded to the presidential offices of both Athlone IT and University of Limerick for consideration.

“As a result of Bord na Mona job losses we will be losing over 1,000 jobs and over €2m in revenue and we need to be reaching out as much as possible to get revenue and education is one sector that endures through recessions,” said Cllr Adejinmi, while pointing to key local research and development firms such as Finesse Medical and Avery Dennison as examples of where possible close ties could be established.

Her party colleague Cllr Pat O’Toole underlined those urgings by calling for the proposal to be sent to the head offices of AIT and UL for deliberation.

Cllrs Seamus Butler and Martin Monaghan were equally steadfast in their calls for the idea to be explored further.

The latter told of how he had raised the topic on the doorsteps as a manifesto proposal during last year's local elections.

“A third level institute or centre of excellence in the town, especially with the businesses we have here, will only help us and bring the right sort of people into Longford,” said Cllr Monaghan, adding the move would help bring disposable income to the county as well as put futher pressures on government bosses to address Longford's affordability housing requirements.

“We have to look at bringing different people into Longford and make them want to stay here with us,” he said.

“I’ve always said education will bring jobs and education will bring a community.

“Every morning when a school year is on we put buses on the road and drive them out of the town.

“We don’t keep our youth in the town and I think its imperative we really do push this.”

Fine Gael's Ger Farrell agreed, stating Longford was “perfectly positioned” for a third level educational facility.

“With the losses of ESB and Bord na Mona we really do need something big in the county and this would fit the bill perfectly as regards education,” he said.